Dexter PD call for safety after Pokemon Go player dragged by car

Dexter PD call for safety after Pokemon Go player dragged by car

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Police officers with the Dexter Police Department are urging Pokemon Go players to be more careful while they play the game.

Officials say the department worked a motor vehicle accident on Thursday involving a player being dragged by a motor vehicle.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for their injuries.

Our department has received complaints from numerous citizens regarding the Pokemon Go players with safety concerns.  

Police say they have received complaints stemming from players trespassing on private property during game play, players walking out in front of moving cars, and not paying attention to their surroundings while playing the game, as well as other complaints.   

Authorities say that if you do choose to play the game, please be aware of your surroundings, and do not try to play the game and drive at the same time. 

Police also reiterated the current city park ordinance, which is as follows: 

The City parks shall be open to the public only from sunrise to 10:00 P.M. and no person shall be within any City park between the hours of 10:00 P.M. and sunrise the following day without the permission of the Park Board.  
Section 230.050. City Park Hours. [CC 1974 §29.340]

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the Dexter Police Department 573-624-5512.

