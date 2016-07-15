Cardinals looking for hot start to second half of season

The St. Louis Cardinals baseball team is looking to get the second half of the season off to a hot start.

The Cards will host the Miami Marlins for three games in St. Louis starting Friday July 15.

The Cardinals enter the 2nd half of the season only seven games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.

If St. Louis is going to have any chance at catching Chicago they have to play better at home.

Last season, St. Louis went 55-26 at Busch Stadium. So far this season, St. Louis is 19-26.

