Pokémon Go-themed art walk to be held in Cape Girardeau

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

On Friday, July 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri invites you to attend a Pokémon Go themed Art Walk.

Come "catch 'em all" with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri on Friday, July 22 starting at 6 p.m. during an Art Walk in Downtown Cape Girardeau featuring the famous Mississippi River Tales Murals along the floodwall on Water Street and the Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit along Broadway Street.

The event will start at the Arts Council (16 N. Spanish Street) with guest Ashley Tong, who will speak about the artistic aspect of the beloved Pokémon phenomenon and its history as a game.

It will be followed by a walk down Water Street discussing the Mississippi River Tales Mural while making Pokéstops and catching Pokémon characters along the way.

Then, we will advance up Broadway Street stopping at the Public Art Sculptures and, once again, making Pokéstops and catching Pokémon characters.

Each participant that attends the Pokémon lecture by Ashley Tong at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri at 6 p.m. will receive a ticket to be redeemed at local Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses along the Art Walk.

Ticket Promotions will be released on the Facebook Event Page as they are confirmed.

You can join the event online by clicking here.

Current Ticket Promotions include: Coin-Op Cantina - free bottled water with ticket redemption

