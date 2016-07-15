Governor Nixon pardons 8 offenders - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Governor Nixon pardons 8 offenders

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon granted pardons to eight people convicted of non-violent offenses.

Three of the people who were pardoned were convicted in southeast Missouri.

Christine Dickens was convicted in 2002 for passing a bad check in St. Francois County. She paid a $50 fine. Dickens has a job and is working on her associate's degree.

Michael McIntire completed a two-year probation after being convicted of stealing and burglary in Cape Girardeau County in 1964. He went on to serve in Vietnam with the U.S. Army and then served in the U.S. Air Force. McIntire is retired and lives in Virginia now.

Barry Middleton pleaded guilty to stealing a saddle in Stoddard County in 1970. He spent 60 days in jail and another two years on probation. Middleton is now retired.

Governor Nixon said, "My office gives a very careful review to each petition for clemency we receive, because the power to grant pardons is a weighty responsibility."

"Those reviews have shown that in each of these cases the individual has taken the right steps to become law-abiding and a contributing member of his or her community, and that a pardon is merited," he added.

On Wednesday, Governor Nixon signed a bill that makes it easier for former offenders to petition the court to close their criminal records.

