Drivers: Watch for lots and lots of motorcycles in KY July 14-17

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a warning for drivers the weekend: watch out for lots and lots of motorcycles.

Every year, the Kentucky Bike Rally in Sturgis, Kentucky attracts thousands of motorcycles, motorcycle riders and their passengers to the area.

The event runs this year from July 14-17.

KYTC reminds all motorists to be extra alert and wants the motorcyclists to be very safety-minded as well.

Anyone who uses US 60 and KY 109 should be prepared for congestion and other traffic related issues near the Union County Fairgrounds at Sturgis as participants make their way to the rally.

For more information on the rally, you can click here.

