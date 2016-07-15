Kentucky State Parks offering safety tips for Pokemon Go players - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky State Parks offering safety tips for Pokemon Go players

Posted by Roger Seay, News Director
Pokemon at Jenny WIley State Park. (Source: Kentucky State Park) Pokemon at Jenny WIley State Park. (Source: Kentucky State Park)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

You've seen them everywhere this week - sidewalks, cemeteries, zoos - all walking with their heads looking down at their phone.

They are playing the new virtual game called "Pokemon Go."

Players of the new “Pokemon Go” game are having luck catching virtual creatures at Kentucky State Parks.

The game encourages people to get out and explore using a smartphone app to collect the virtual creatures.

Visitors are welcome to play the game at state parks and historic sites.

“All we ask is that they be careful and obey a few basic rules for safety,” said state park naturalist Robert Myers.

His suggestions for those playing the game include:

  • Be aware of your surroundings, especially along trails, roadways, cliffs, streams and lakes
  • Stay on hiking trails; do not wander off trails
  • Be aware of park hours. Some parks close at night
  • Do not enter private campsites or property
  • Look up and enjoy some of the great natural and historical surroundings at state parks. You may get to see some real wildlife like a bird or deer

Pokemon hunters have reported success at Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington, John James Audubon State Park in Henderson and Green River Lake State Park near Campbellsville.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg is planning to have organized hunts for guests during the summer.

Pokemon Go players can also take advantage of the many events and programs at Kentucky State Parks. To find out more about lodging, camping, restaurants and other special events, visit parks.ky.gov

You can also learn more about Kentucky State Parks and post photos of your Pokemon Go experiences on the Kentucky State Park Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

