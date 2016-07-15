Marion, IL man sentenced to prison for burglary

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Friday that a Marion, Illinois man was sentenced to prison on July 11 for burglary.

On March 20, 2016, officers with the Carbondale Police Department were conducting a follow up investigation of a burglary to the Islamic Worship Center, located on South Poplar Street, which occurred approximately one month prior.

On March 20, an officer observed Victor T. Branch, 52, of Marion, IL, enter the Worship Center, which appeared to be closed.

The officer continued to monitor the scene and watched Branch exit the Center approximately 30 seconds later.

As he exited, he was in possession of a donation container from the Center.

Branch was apprehended and ultimately confessed to entering the Worship Center and admitted to stealing the donation container.

Branch was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with one count of burglary.

On July 11, 2016, Branch pleaded guilty to the burglary charge and was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Due to his extensive criminal history, Branch was sentenced as a class X felony offender.

He will serve a period of mandatory supervised release of 3 years upon his release from the Department of Corrections.

