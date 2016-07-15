Marion, IL man sentenced to prison for burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion, IL man sentenced to prison for burglary

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Friday that a Marion, Illinois man was sentenced to prison on July 11 for burglary.

On March 20, 2016, officers with the Carbondale Police Department were conducting a follow up investigation of a burglary to the Islamic Worship Center, located on South Poplar Street, which occurred approximately one month prior. 

On March 20, an officer observed Victor T. Branch, 52, of Marion, IL, enter the Worship Center, which appeared to be closed.

The officer continued to monitor the scene and watched Branch exit the Center approximately 30 seconds later. 

As he exited, he was in possession of a donation container from the Center. 

Branch was apprehended and ultimately confessed to entering the Worship Center and admitted to stealing the donation container.

Branch was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with one count of burglary.

On July 11, 2016, Branch pleaded guilty to the burglary charge and was sentenced to serve 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Due to his extensive criminal history, Branch was sentenced as a class X felony offender.

He will serve a period of mandatory supervised release of 3 years upon his release from the Department of Corrections.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

