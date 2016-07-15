IL man sentenced 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting pers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL man sentenced 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting person with disabilities

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
GORHAM, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced on Friday, July 15 that a Gorham, Illinois man was sentenced to prison on July 13 for aggravated criminal sexual assault.

On August 31, 2015, deputies and detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department began a possible sexual assault investigation. 

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim was mentally and physically disabled. 

Further, detectives quickly learned that Douglas E. Hinkle, Jr., 19, of Gorham, Ill. was the possible suspect. 

Ultimately, Hinkle was interviewed regarding the sexual assault. He admitted that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim. 

Hinkle also admitted that he knew the victim was profoundly disabled and that the sexual intercourse was forced upon the victim.

On January 21, 2016, Hinkle entered into an “open plea” to aggravated criminal sexual assault and a sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 13, 2016.

During the hearing, evidence and arguments were presented regarding "aggravating and mitigating circumstances."

The court sentenced Hinkle to serve 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 

Hinkle will serve a period of mandatory supervised release of three years up to the rest of his natural life upon his release from the Department of Corrections. He will have to serve a minimum of 85 percent of this sentence, and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his natural life.

