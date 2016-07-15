Mounds, IL man dies in rollover crash in Johnson Co.

A Mounds, Illinois man died in a rollover crash in Johnson County, Ill. on Friday, July 15.

According to Illinois State Police, 29-year-old Johnathan Travis Lee was driving a silver 1991 Buick west on Ozark Road, approaching U.S. 45 at around 6 a.m.

Police say he failed to stop at the stop sign and continued through the intersection.

Lee then drove down an embankment, which police said caused the Buick to roll over and come to a rest on its roof.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

