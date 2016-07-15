Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri to hold benefit

There will be a silent auction and dance benefit supporting Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri on Saturday, August 20.

The event will be at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.

All money raised will stay in the are and help children in our communities.

The festivities start at 6:30 with goody bags handed out to the first 100 people.

For more info call 573-275-7530 or click here to visit the Facebook page.

