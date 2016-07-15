Ice skating to return to Paducah, KY

Ice skating will return to Paducah, Kentucky for its holiday events.

The Paducah Convention and Expo Center announced the return.

According to the city, since the idea was introduced five years ago, the demand for an ice skating rink has increased and the region as a whole has expressed interest in getting it back.

The CCC executive committee authorized Magic Ice of Miami, Fla. to install a 60 foot x 120 foot indoor ice skating rink in the Schroeder Expo Center. Installation will begin mid-November and will remain in the expo through mid-January.

