Man sentenced to prison for setting a fire at a Carbondale home

Police and fire officials in Carbondale are investigating what they say is a 'suspicious house fire.'

A man from Evergreen Park, Ill. will spend 12 years in prison for setting fire to a home in Carbondale.

That fire happened at a home in the 700 block of West Walnut Street on March 29, 2015.

The home, which was split into two apartments, was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, according to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr.

Justin Brearley, 21, admitted to police that he set the fire because he was fighting with his friends and wanted to get their attention.

According to Carr, Brearley told investigators that he grabbed a gas can and started pouring gas on the floor. He then admitted to lighting the gasoline.

Three people inside that apartment and one person from the apartment adjoining apartment made it out without injury. Brearley's leg caught on fire during the ordeal.

Investigators determined that the fire was started in the living room, and they also found a secondary ignition point in a bedroom.

In January, Brearley entered an "open plea" to the charge of aggravated arson.

He was sentenced to prison on July 13.

