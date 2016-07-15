Pres. Obama speaks on Nice, France attacks

President Barack Obama spoke on the attacks in Nice, France on Friday, July 15.

At least two Americans and 10 children were among the 84 people killed when a man drove a truck through a large crowd at a Bastille Day celebration in Nice, France on Thursday evening, July 15.

Police shot and killed the attacker after he drove more than one mile through the Promenade de Anglais and fired his gun.

Investigators have not discovered any link between Bouhlel and terrorist groups. Police recovered a phone and documents they are still looking through, French Prosecutor Francois Molins said. The truck he used had been rented.

