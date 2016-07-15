Cape Girardeau Co. coroner: No inquest in officer-involved deadly shooting

The prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County determined a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper's actions in a deadly shooting were lawful and justified.

The Cape Girardeau County coroner closes his case on an officer-involved shooting that happened in late April.

John Clifton said he will not hold an inquest on the death of 48-year-old Jeffery Hobbs of Jackson.

Clifton said he met with investigators and Hobbs' family before reaching his decision.

The shooting took place back on April 29 in Cape Girardeau County.

According to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol, the incident began around 6:25 p.m. after a trooper tried to pull Hobbs over.

Hobbs then pulled over onto Clowen Lane.

When the trooper exited his vehicle, Hobbs allegedly exited his vehicle and began acting suspiciously.

As the trooper attempted to handcuff Hobbs, he began struggling against the trooper while he had one handcuff on. He was able to get back into his vehicle, turn it on, and dragged the trooper a short distance as he held on to the other cuff.

The trooper was able to turn the car off, at which point a struggle began again.

As Hobbs attempted to drive off again, the trooper shot him inside the car.

Hobbs died at the scene. The trooper was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, including a facial laceration and abrasions on his hands.

Part of the struggle was captured on the trooper's dash camera.

The trooper was placed on administrative leave, a step taken any time there is an officer-involved shooting.

