Kinder makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, July 15.

Cape Girardeau is Kinder's hometown and he was at the VFW for a campaign stop.

Kinder is running for governor on the GOP ticket against John Brunner, Eric Greitens and Catherine Hanaway.

