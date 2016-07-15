Kinder makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau

Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, July 15.

Cape Girardeau is Kinder's hometown and he was at the VFW for a campaign stop.

Kinder is running for governor on the GOP ticket against John Brunner, Eric Greitens and Catherine Hanaway.

