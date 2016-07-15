Paducah F.D. receives high rating for protecting residents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah F.D. receives high rating for protecting residents

Written by Kathy Sweeney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Courtesy: City of Paducah) (Courtesy: City of Paducah)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Leaders in Paducah credit increased efforts in training to an upgraded insurance rating that should save residents and businesses money.

The Insurance Services Office recently upgraded the Paducah Fire Department's rating from a Class-3 to a Class-2.

“We are one of only 1060 departments in the country with a rating that stellar from the Insurance Services Office," Mayor Gayle Kaler said. "Full credit goes to the brave men and women of the Paducah Fire Department who put their lives on the line for our citizens.”

ISO collects information on fire-protection efforts in communities throughout the United States. 

It's Public Protection Classification Service rates the fire protection capability of the local fire department to respond to structure fires.

Class 1 represents the best public protection, and Class 10 indicates that an area’s fire suppression program does not meet ISO’s minimum criteria.

“We continue to push forward in all areas looking for ways to improve our service so that we can provide the best benefit for the citizens of Paducah," Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said. "We are thankful for the increased rating which recognizes the improvements we have made in our fire prevention program, our training program, and the deployment of our fire services.” 

An improved ISO rating for a fire department often translates into lower insurance premiums charged to owners and tenants of both residential and commercial buildings.

The majority of insurers of homes and business property in the United States use ISO's Public Protection Classifications in calculating premiums.

 Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly