Paducah F.D. receives high rating for protecting residents

Leaders in Paducah credit increased efforts in training to an upgraded insurance rating that should save residents and businesses money.

The Insurance Services Office recently upgraded the Paducah Fire Department's rating from a Class-3 to a Class-2.

“We are one of only 1060 departments in the country with a rating that stellar from the Insurance Services Office," Mayor Gayle Kaler said. "Full credit goes to the brave men and women of the Paducah Fire Department who put their lives on the line for our citizens.”

ISO collects information on fire-protection efforts in communities throughout the United States.

It's Public Protection Classification Service rates the fire protection capability of the local fire department to respond to structure fires.

Class 1 represents the best public protection, and Class 10 indicates that an area’s fire suppression program does not meet ISO’s minimum criteria.

“We continue to push forward in all areas looking for ways to improve our service so that we can provide the best benefit for the citizens of Paducah," Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle said. "We are thankful for the increased rating which recognizes the improvements we have made in our fire prevention program, our training program, and the deployment of our fire services.”

An improved ISO rating for a fire department often translates into lower insurance premiums charged to owners and tenants of both residential and commercial buildings.

The majority of insurers of homes and business property in the United States use ISO's Public Protection Classifications in calculating premiums.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.