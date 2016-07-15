WARNING: Don't fall for the 'Ugly List' scam on Instagram

Have you heard about the "Ugly List?"

It has been making the rounds on Instagram, causing users to get rather frustrated.

if I'm tagged in one more "OMG check this out, your names on the ugly list" on Instagram, I'm going to throw my phone out the window — abby (@RockSolid_ABBS) June 16, 2016

If everyone could stop tagging me in the Instagram ugly list or whatever...that'd be great. Seriously. Stop. — 'Cletus' Stearns (@CSannon) June 17, 2016

To anyone I've "tagged" in Instagram posts referring to an "ugly list" it's spam I don't know why my insta is doing it — vic (@vickoutie) June 16, 2016

Turns out, the "Ugly List" is a scam.

The Better Business Bureau says don't click on it because it can lead to hacking.

How it works:

Essentially, you will get a notification saying you have been tagged in a post by a friend.

The photo is called "Ugly List 2016." Mean right?

I've been @ ed on the Instagram Ugly List so many times, I'm one ugly barnacle ???? — chris (@AppelloChris) June 17, 2016

Good news: You're not ugly. There is a catch.

In the notification, there's a link to see the full post. When you click on the post, it takes you to what appears to be the Instagram log in page.

To see the "Ugly List" you have to log in.

But don't do it! The form is fake, according to the BBB.

If you log in, your username and password will be used to hack your Instagram and tag your followers in new "Ugly List" posts.

When you put your login information into the fake page the BBB says it perpetuates the con, allowing them to steal more information.

How to avoid it?

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau.

Do a quick search. Be wary of anything that is shocking or sensational on social media. If it seems suspicious, it likely is. Victims of these types of scams will typically post complaints and information online.

Don't trust your friends' tastes online. It might not actually be them "liking" or sharing these scam posts. Their account may have been hacked.

Hover over a link to see its true destination. Before you click, mouse over the link to see where it will take you. Don't click on links leading to unfamiliar websites.

Report an Instagram scam. Here's how to report a scam on Instagram.

If your account has been hacked, you can secure it following these directions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.