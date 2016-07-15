Free back to school fair held at Cape Central Middle School - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Free back to school fair held at Cape Central Middle School

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The back-to-school kickoff was held at Cape Central Middle School on Tuesday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, the Salvation Army and the United Way of Southeast Missouri have joined forces with Cape Public Schools, ABC Today!, and the Urban Kids Project to make this a fun-filled event for even more children and families.

Although the fair is being held in Cape Girardeau, families with students in pre-k through 12th grade from all area schools were invited to attend. 

In addition to providing registration for free school supplies, immunizations, dental screenings and health insurance counseling were offered.

Various door prizes and other items were also given away and lunch was provided.

"When it comes to those kids in need, you don't want to see anybody go without," said Ronnie Amick with the Salvation Army. "There's an old Salvation Army saying that you put others first and that's what you see here today, not just with Salvation Army, but the other organizations represented."

Nearly a dozen Heartland school districts, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson, start their school years on Aug. 11.

