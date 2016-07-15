Heartland Cooks: Campfire Chicken Pot Pie

Summertime is full of outdoor activities and family camp-outs. Eventually, everyone gets sick of weenies roasted over an open fire.

This week’s Heartland Cook has a little experience in the kitchen, and a lot of experience by the campfire. Twelve-year-old Boy Scout Kaden Mitchell said he enjoys cooking, and loves camping.

Kaden and his fellow Scouts cook their own meals during Scout camp, but that doesn’t mean they’re just cooking hot dogs and cold cut sandwiches. Kaden shares his recipe for Campfire Chicken Pot Pie using a Dutch oven and a park grill.

Ingredients:

4- 16 oz. cans of mixed vegetables with potatoes (3 drained, 1 not drained)

1- 10.5 oz. can of cream of chicken

1-10.5 oz. can of cream of mushroom

2 large chicken breasts (diced)

10 oz. can of flaky layer biscuits

Directions:

Heat cast-iron Dutch oven over hot coals. Spray with non-stick cooking spray. Cook diced chicken until no longer pink.

Drain three cans of mixed vegetables and add to pot along with one undrained can of mixed vegetables, cream of mushroom soup and cream of chicken soup.

Cook over coals approximately 15 minutes until heated through but not boiling.

Split uncooked, canned biscuit dough and arrange in layer atop chicken and vegetable mixture.

Cover with the Dutch oven lid and carefully arrange hot coals on top of the lid.

Cook until biscuits are golden brown. Check the biscuits after approximately 15 minutes. If biscuits are not yet golden brown, continue to heat up to 30 minutes.

