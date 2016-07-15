Mayfield residents find KKK flyers in driveways - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield residents find KKK flyers in driveways

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

The Mayfield Police Department is looking into a report of KKK flyers popping up at homes across the town.

One resident said they found KKK propaganda in their driveway on Friday morning.

The flyers encourage "white unity for white survival" and tell people to join by contacting the Loyal White Knights of the KKK.

The resident, who would like to remain anonymous, said he also saw a lot of the flyers on Weda Avenue and 8th and 9th streets in Mayfield.

WARNING: Propaganda contains graphic language

In a message to KFVS the resident said the following:

"These are all over the neighborhoods in Mayfield. I find this very disturbing, hateful, nasty & wrong on every level. This is non-human behavior to me. This down is a melting pot of people of all these cultures, races & religions & this can only incite anger & violence that is not needed in these difficult times or at any time."

The Mayfield Police Department confirmed it has received one report about the flyers and are following up on the incident.

