This week in country music: 1992 a year of Garth

Let's take a trip down memory lane and check some country music headlines from 1992.

After 23 years on TV, "Hee Haw" entered its final season of original material.

George Strait moved from the radio to the big screen starring in "Pure Country."

The Country music world said goodbye to two legendary performers. Roger Miller and Roy Acoff both passed away in '92.

But there was joy in the Billy Ray Cyrus household. That's because he and his wife welcomed a new baby into the world. They named her Miley and you know the rest of that story.

And on the music charts this week 24 years ago were several artists who performed right here in the Heartland at one time or the other. Billboard's Hot Country singles had Joe Diffie at number five with "Ships That Don't Come In." That's among the songs he sang during a concert at the SEMO District Fair.

At number four was another artist who appeared at the SEMO Fair. John Anderson's "When It Comes to You" was written by Mark Knopfler of "Dire Straits."

Checking in at number three was Alan Jackson's tribute to Hank Williams. "Midnight in Montgomery" references several of Williams many hits.

At number two was Garth Brooks with "The River." The song featured harmony vocals by Trisha Yearwood. Thirteen years after this song became a hit, Brooks and Yearwood got married and remain a couple today.

And in the top spot was another one of those artists who performed in concert right here in the Heartland. Wynonna Judd was a solo artist at the time and later in the summer took the stage at the Du Quoin State Fair to perform "I Saw the Light" and many of her hits she had with her mother as the country duo "The Judds."

That's your week in country music from 1992.

