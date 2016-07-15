July 18 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with one of Hollywood's tough guys.

He's starred as Dominic in the Fast and Furious movies. He's also had the title role in the Chronicles of Riddick franchise. And he voiced the character Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Vin Diesel is 49 today.

She's an actress who starred in the TV series Veronica Mars. But most people know her as the voice of Princess Anna in the animated movie Frozen. Kristen Bell is 36 today.

He's a former astronaut and U.S. Senator who became the first American to orbit the Earth back in 1962. In 1998, he became the oldest person to go into space. John Glenn is 95 today.

She's a singer who fronted the R & B group Martha and the Vandellas. Their hits included Dancing in the Streets, Heat Wave and Nowhere to Run. Martha Reeves is 75 today.

He's a singer songwriter credited with bringing country music back to its bluegrass roots back in the early 1980's. His hits include: Crying My Heart Out Over You, Highway 40 Blues, Honey Open That Door and many many others. These days he's turned to Christian music. Ricky Skaggs is 62 today.

