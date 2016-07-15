FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella handy! You may need it this afternoon. OPEN app for full forecast

It is Friday, July 15, 2016.

Tired of the heat? There is hope. Friday appears to be starting out cooler with some parts of the Heartland seeing temperatures in the 60s. Your morning commute will be dry. But by the afternoon you will likely need your umbrella, especially for your drive home. Those showers could include strong winds and lightning. FIRST ALERT: Your weekend is looking nice!

Bastille Day attack: U.S. officials confirmed two Americans were killed in the terror attack in Nice, France. They were among the 84 people killed after a semi-truck intentionally plowed into a Bastille Day celebration.

Fatal shooting: Baltimore police officers responding to the sound of gunshots near an apartment building fatally shot a man who fired at them with an "AR-15-style" gun. No officers were wounded, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Serious crash: A man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision in New Madrid County on Thursday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US 61 about two miles north of New Madrid just after 9 p.m.

Death investigation: We are hoping to learn more about a death investigation under way in Paducah. An autopsy is set for later this morning on a body found yesterday in a wooded area near the south side of the post office.

