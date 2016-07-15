1 killed, 2 flown to hospital after head-on crash in New Madrid Co.

A man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision in New Madrid County on Thursday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US 61 about two miles north of New Madrid.

Troopers say Steven Cameron, 44 of Marston, Mo., was traveling north on the highway when he crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck coming from the opposite direction, causing the pick-up to overturn.

Leo House III, 53 of Hayti, Mo., was driving the pick-up truck in the southbound lane when the crash happened. He died at the scene of the crash.

Cynthia House, 54, was also traveling with Leo House III. She suffered serious injuries and was taken by survival flight to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.

Leo House IV, 29, was another passenger. He was moderately injured and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Cameron was seriously injured. He was flown by air evac to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.

