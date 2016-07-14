3 arrested in Graves Co., KY for alleged marijuana, meth possession

Three Graves County residents have been arrested on drug charges near Mayfield, Kentucky.

Redmon reports that deputies responded to Bill Road on a trespassing complaint after the homeowner called in, reporting there were two people there that were 'not welcome.'

Upon arrival the deputies encountered Charles K Sherrill, 56, and Misty Hayes, 37, of Mayfield.

After suspecting illegal drug activity was taking place the K9 handler deployed his K9 who gave indication of illegal narcotics inside vehicle that the pair had been in before deputies arrived.

Deputies found approximately 3.8 grams of crack cocaine in individual baggies prepared for resale, and some marijuana inside the vehicle.

The K9 also found approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in a plastic baggie on the ground where the couple was standing.

As the investigation continued into Friday morning, detectives responded to 3013 St Rt 564 at the home of Jimmy Bostic and located Donald Joey Lunsford in his vehicle parked in the driveway.

Lunsford was speaking with Bostic as officers approached the vehicle.

During an interview Lunsford admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle.

A K9 was called to the scene, and indicated on a small container that tested positive for methamphetamine.

All three were taken to the Graves County Jail.

Upon arrival and during the booking process deputy jailers located a small baggie of methamphetamine approximately 3.2 grams on Lunsford’s person.

Sherill was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance - cocaine, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hayes was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lunsford was charged with possession of a controlled substance - meth, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators believe Lunsford is probably facing additional charges as the investigation continues.

