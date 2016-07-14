Nubability 2016 kicks off in Du Quoin, IL

A national event is taking place this weekend in Du Quoin to help teach limb different kids how to stay active.

Coaches at Nubability 2016 say their goal is to make sure kids don’t get discouraged by their physical layout.

“I lost my arms when I was two and a half in an electrical accident.” Said archery coach Barbie Thomas on Thursday. “We’re just doing these sports with the kids to show them it can be done and there are no excuses. Just because they don’t have all four limbs or hands and feet, they can still do these things.”

More than 140 limb different kids from across the country, and from the United Kingdom are attending the three day event.

Each day, they focus on various sports such as gymnastics, archery, fishing, golf, and basketball.

