Cape Girardeau PD hold Neighborhood Roll Call event

Cape Girardeau PD hold Neighborhood Roll Call event

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri conducted their Neighborhood Roll Call at Arena Park on Thursday evening, July 14.

It marked the first event of its kind since the Dallas Ambush, last week.

About a dozen members of American Legion Post 369 were there showing their support for the officers.

"Well we just like to support the local police. With everything that's been on the TV recently, the police here do a good job and we like to support them," American Legion rider Ted Westrich said.

For the officers, organizers say it gives them a chance to meet community member one-on-one.

"I think they get appreciation for the concerns for the citizens," Lt. Rodney Barker said. "They get to interact with the citizens and hear the other side of the story of what's going on in each neighborhood."

It's an ongoing program so police can interact with the people they serve and protect.

People who live in the area are encouraged to come out and meet the men and women of the police department.

