American Idol star arrives in the Heartland

On Friday, August 5 American Idol star Clark Beckham will be in the Heartland for a concert in Jackson, Missouri.

The concert will be at 160 N Enterprise Ln.

Clark Beckham was the 2014 second place runner up in the American Idol singing competition and covered great songs like "Georgia on my Mind" or other hits like "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone" that let him soar through the ranks in American Idol.

For tickets and more information on the concert head to www.ticketriver.com/event/20170

