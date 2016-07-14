KY man charged with robbing bank in Shawneetown, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man charged with robbing bank in Shawneetown, IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

A Kentucky man is being charged with robbing an Illinois bank during the month of June.

Marcus Howard Householder, 32, of Reed, Ky., has been charged in United States District Court in Benton with robbing the Grand Rivers Community Bank in Shawneetown, Illinois.

A Federal Grand Jury returned an indictment earlier this week charging Householder with committing the June 14 robbery during which $6,349 was taken.

Householder appeared for arraignment on the charge Thursday morning at the United States District Courthouse in Benton.

He was ordered held without bond and remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending further proceedings.

Householder is next scheduled to be in court on August 24 at 9:30 a.m. for a final pretrial conference.

Investigation into the robbery was conducted by the Carmi office of the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations Unit with the assistance of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, the Shawneetown Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, the Webster County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department, the Union County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James M. Cutchin.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly