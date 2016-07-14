KY man charged with robbing bank in Shawneetown, IL

A Kentucky man is being charged with robbing an Illinois bank during the month of June.

Marcus Howard Householder, 32, of Reed, Ky., has been charged in United States District Court in Benton with robbing the Grand Rivers Community Bank in Shawneetown, Illinois.

A Federal Grand Jury returned an indictment earlier this week charging Householder with committing the June 14 robbery during which $6,349 was taken.

Householder appeared for arraignment on the charge Thursday morning at the United States District Courthouse in Benton.

He was ordered held without bond and remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending further proceedings.

Householder is next scheduled to be in court on August 24 at 9:30 a.m. for a final pretrial conference.

Investigation into the robbery was conducted by the Carmi office of the Illinois State Police Zone 7 Investigations Unit with the assistance of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, the Shawneetown Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, the Webster County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department, the Union County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James M. Cutchin.

