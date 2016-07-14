Cape Girardeau hosts Cal Ripken Regional Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau hosts Cal Ripken Regional Tournament

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS) (Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Department is holding the 12-year-old Major's 70th Regional Tournament at Shawnee Park Sports Complex on Thursday. 

Eight teams will play in this regional including the state champions from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and North Dakota. Cape Girardeau will also field a team as the host team. 

"They don't understand ... but this is a great opportunity for Cape and for us to play in," said Manager of Cape Girardeau's team Fred Brinkopf. " I never got a chance to even come close to play in a regional or anything like that, so I think it's a great time."

The tournament will include 15 games over the course of four days with the winner of the tournament moving on to the Cal Ripken World Series.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly