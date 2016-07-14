Cape Girardeau hosts Cal Ripken Regional Tournament

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Department is holding the 12-year-old Major's 70th Regional Tournament at Shawnee Park Sports Complex on Thursday.

Eight teams will play in this regional including the state champions from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and North Dakota. Cape Girardeau will also field a team as the host team.

"They don't understand ... but this is a great opportunity for Cape and for us to play in," said Manager of Cape Girardeau's team Fred Brinkopf. " I never got a chance to even come close to play in a regional or anything like that, so I think it's a great time."

The tournament will include 15 games over the course of four days with the winner of the tournament moving on to the Cal Ripken World Series.

