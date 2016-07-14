Marquette Tech District announces new tenants

The Marquette Tech District announced the new tenants for the Marquette Tower and in Codefi.

The five companies that will call the tower their home are Health Check, Integrated Managed Care Systems, Creative Edge, Reality Executives of Cape County, and the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce. Three of these businesses will be moving into Cape Girardeau for the first time.

"We've only been here a week and we can't grow any more until this building's done. So it's very important for this building is on schedule, maybe ahead of schedule, I've been known to not be very patient, but I'm very optimistic but we dedicated our resources here, we're committed," said Jon Scala, President of Health Check.

Other businesses are in talks with the Investment group to claim their spot in the tower but these were the first five.

