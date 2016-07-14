Jackson roundabout construction continues, Barton Sq. to open for Homecomers

Construction of the roundabout in uptown Jackson, Missouri continues and Barton Square will open on Friday, July 15.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, drivers can expect to see minor work continuing along Barton Square following its opening.

In the coming weeks, stone veneer for the retaining walls will be delivered and installed. In addition, striping for parking will be finished at a later date.

"We understand Jackson Homecomers is an important event to the local community," Project Manager Eric Krapf said. "When working with our contractors, we set the date of July 15 for the opening of Barton Square to minimize impacts to traffic as much as possible. Our contractors worked hard to meet that date despite the recent rainy weather."

The closure at Route 61/Hope Street and Main Street will stay in place while MoDOT's contractor proceeds with the construction of the roundabout.

It is expected to be finished in Fall 2016.

