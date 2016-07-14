Rec center in Marion, IL to undergo $70K worth of repairs to fix HVAC system

The Hub Recreation Center in Marion, Ill. will be undergoing some major repair work soon on its exhaust system.

According to City Commissioner Angelo Hightower, one of four HVAC units in the building is blowing exhaust back inside the facility, instead of outside. This has been the case since the facility opened early last year, but the problem was recently discovered.

Hightower says he urged City Council to consider air quality tests to ensure no one is exposed to mold or any other harmful substance.

Freeman Environmental Services conducted an air quality check on 3 areas of the Hub: the cafe, the wellness center, and the gym.

The primary test was for mold, and indicated there were no elevated levels of mold in those particular areas.

HSG will also fix the original exhaust issue, which is going to cost nearly $70,000. The work should commence soon and is expected to be finished in several weeks.

