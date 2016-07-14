RECALLED: IKEA safety gates, safety gate extensions due to fall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RECALLED: IKEA safety gates, safety gate extensions due to fall hazard

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(KFVS) -

Some IKEA safety gates and safety gate extensions are being recalled due to a fall hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the locking mechanism on the gates and gate extensions can open unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to children and other consumers.

IKEA has reportedly received 55 reports of incidents worldwide, including 10 injuries that resulted in two concussions, and cuts and bruising. Four of the incidents were reported in the U.S., two resulting in cuts and bruising to children.

The recall involves IKEA PATRULL, PATRULL FAST and PATRULL KLAMMA safety gates and gate extensions.

The gates and gate extensions are white, made of beech wood or steel and plastic. The pressure-mounted gates open both inward and outward. They measure about 28 and three-quarter inches high with an adjustable width from about 28 and three-quarter inches to 34 and one-quarter inches.

The gate extensions measure about 28 and three-quarter inches high with an adjustable width from about 2.5 inches to 5 inches.

A permanent label is attached to the metal bar at the bottom of the safety gate containing "IKEA" and the article number.

Gates with the following article numbers are included in this recall:

Model Article number(s)
PATRULL safety gate 702.390.98
PATRULL safety gate extension 602.651.44
PATRULL FAST safety gate (white) 700.377.26, 702.265.19
PATRULL FAST safety gate (beech wood) 300.375.68, 700.989.51, 701.135.98 and 901.919.53
PATRULL KLAMMA safety gate 302.265.21
PATRULL KLAMMA safety gate extension 302.651.45, 902.265.23

According to the CPSC, this affects about 80,000 units, in addition to about 28,000 units in Canada. The PATRULL KLAMMA safety gates were previously recalled in May 2015.

The gates were sold nationwide and online from August 1995 through June 2015 for between $10 and $60.

Consumers should immediately stop using the safety gates and safety gate extensions and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

