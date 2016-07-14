Local officers attend Dallas memorial services

Six officers from the Cape Girardeau area are in Dallas to show their support for their fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, Sergeant Ed Curtis and Corporal Justin Kemp along with Assistant Director Captain Kenny Mayberry and Captain Ken Gullett from the Southeast Missouri State University Police Department, and Patrolmen Cody Farrow and Matt Peters from the Cape Girardeau Police Department arrived in Dallas on Thursday.

The group attended the service for Sergeant Michael J. Smith who was killed in the Dallas ambush.

In a statement on Facebook, the sheriff's department posted "We are so humbled by the outpouring of support from the citizens of Cape Girardeau County in helping us grieve during this difficult time."

