Graves Co., KY police investigating property damage on local farm

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Graves County business is offering a reward to anyone who can help them figure out who damaged a piece of farm equipment late last month.

On June 27, Davis Brothers’ Farms reported criminal mischief to some of their equipment.

The damage occurred on Tyge Road in the Wingo area between June 25 and June 27.

Employees with Davis Brothers’ Farms parked a John Deere sprayer in a field off of Tyge Road on June 25.

When employees returned to the sprayer on June 27, they discovered it had been shot numerous times with a firearm causing several thousands of dollars in damage.

Davis Brothers’ Farms is now offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the damage to their property.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or contact the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

