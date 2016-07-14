Police ID body found in wooded area of Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police ID body found in wooded area of Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Police have identified the body of a man found on the southside of Paducah, Kentucky on Thursday morning, July 14.

According to police, the man was identified as 31-year-old Brian Frederick of Paducah.

They say the preliminary autopsy results indicate there was no trauma to Frederick's body.

According to the Paducah Police Department, Frederick's body was found around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday.

He was found in a wooded area between Wayne Sullivan Drive and Irvin Cobb Drive. That's near the southside U.S. post office. 

It is not clear how the man died, but police say the body had been there for some time.

The autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning, July 15 at the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville, Ky.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

