Paducah homes, businesses given 'all-clear' after damage to gas line causes evacuations

Homes and businesses near a cul-de-sac in Paducah, Kentucky have been given the "all-clear" after they were evacuated Thursday morning, July 14 after a gas line was damaged.

According to the City of Paducah, at around 8:30 a.m. the Paducah Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a damaged gas line in the area of Pecan Court, a cul-de-sac off of Pecan Drive.

They say a contractor working for Atmos Energy reported the damage to the 8-inch high pressure gas transmission line. As of 5:25 p.m., the leak had reportedly been fixed.

The Paducah Fire and Police Departments closed Pecan Drive between U.S. 62 and Bruce Avenue and are working with Atmos to monitor and secure the situation.

No one has been injured.

For safety reasons, Paducah public information officer Pam Spencer said between five and 12 homes, as well as a number of businesses within about a 500-foot radius of the damaged gas line were evacuated, including a couple of buildings at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

“Natural Gas is a very safe product, but we have a high-pressure line and it is an 8-inch line and it is - you know - losing gas, so it is a situation where you need to be very careful. Safety is our number one priority and that is why we did the precaution of evacuating because we don't want those individuals in their homes while we're trying to evaluate the situation," said Kay Coomes, Atmos Energy Public Affairs Manager.

Since the repairs to the gas line may last into the night, representatives of the Paducah chapter of the American Red Cross would help families that may have been out of their homes for the evening.

Spencer said a line-stopper truck is on its way from Owensboro to Paducah to help with repairs.

Representatives of the McCracken County Department of Emergency Management, Paducah Power System, the Joint Sewer Agency and Mercy Regional EMS are assisting.

If you smell gas, the city asks that you call Atmos Energy at 1-866-322-8667.

