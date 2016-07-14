1 hurt in 4 vehicle crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 hurt in 4 vehicle crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County have opened back up.

They were shut down for about an hour after a crash involving 4 vehicles.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, that crash happened at the 19 mile marker just after 10 a.m.

The crash report shows that Jerry J. Johnson, 42, of Sikeston was driving a tractor trailer and lost control.

His truck hit the cable barrier and returned to the road, hitting an SUV driven by Cheryl A. Johnson, 36, of Sikeston.

Cheryl Johnson's SUV was hit from behind by another tractor trailer.

A fourth car was hit by the cable barrier causing damage to it.

Cheryl Johnson was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

