1 hurt in 4 vehicle crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County

The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County have opened back up.

They were shut down for about an hour after a crash involving 4 vehicles.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, that crash happened at the 19 mile marker just after 10 a.m.

The crash report shows that Jerry J. Johnson, 42, of Sikeston was driving a tractor trailer and lost control.

His truck hit the cable barrier and returned to the road, hitting an SUV driven by Cheryl A. Johnson, 36, of Sikeston.

Cheryl Johnson's SUV was hit from behind by another tractor trailer.

A fourth car was hit by the cable barrier causing damage to it.

Cheryl Johnson was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.