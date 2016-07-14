5 new tenants announced for Marquette Tech District in Cape Girardeau

The Marquette Tech District in Cape Girardeau, Missouri announced five new tenants on Thursday, July 14.

The tenants include two tech-based businesses and the relocation of three area companies.

They include Integrated Managed Care Systems; Health Check, Inc.; Creative Edge; Realty Executives of Cape County and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

In April, some area investors and entrepreneurs announced plans to renovate the Marquette Tower and develop it into the Marquette Tech District.

