Free geocaching intro at Cape Girardeau Public Library

Geocaching has been around for more that 10 years, yet many people are not sure what it is or have never found an opportunity to participate in the pastime.

According to geocaching.com, "Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache [container] hidden at that location."

The Cape Girardeau Public Library is hosting Geocaching 101 on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. There you can meet local geocachers, learn all about the pastime and get your first cache.

The event is for ages 9 and up.

For more information, click here to visit the library online, email the library at as@capelibrary.org, or call 573-334-5279 ext. 113

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.