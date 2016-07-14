Pit bull attacks man during seizure - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pit bull attacks man during seizure

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

A Weakley County man was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after being attacked by a pit bull while having a seizure.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old James Kirk suffered a severe injury to his throat.

The sheriff's department reports the incident happened Wednesday afternoon on July 13 at Kirk's home in Martin, Tennessee.

Kirk's wife told investigators the man was laying in bed with the family's pet dog when Kirk had a seizure.

The pit bull then attacked Kirk while he was having the seizure.

The sheriff's department reports Kirk was taken to a hospital in Martin and then flown to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

No word on his current condition.

