This week in music: 1977 Dreams

Let's head back to a time of disco techs, platform shoes and those polyester suits.

The music of 1977 certainly had us dancing, but there was a little something for everyone who listened to the radio back then.

These were the songs being played by the D-J's this week 39 years ago.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Foreigner at number five with their debut single "Feels Like the First Time."

Settling into the number four spot was Bill Conti with the theme from "Rocky." "Gonna Fly Now" has gone on to become part of American pop culture.

Marvin Gaye turned disco in '77. His hit "Got to Give It Up" checked in at number three. By the way Michael Jackson loved the song. You can hear the influence it had on him on his hits "Shake Your Body Down to the Ground" and "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough."

The summer of '77 was dominated by a monster album. Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" would spawn 4 top ten hits including "Dreams" which was in the number two position. The song would go on to become the group's only number one hit.

And in the top spot was KC and the Sunshine band with a big disco hit. "I'm Your Boogie Man" was written about a DJ in Florida who was the first to play the band's debut single "Get Down Tonight."

