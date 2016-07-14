July 15 celebrity birthdays

Hes spent his whole adult life associated with the St. Louis Cardinals and hes on the morning birthday list.

He helped the Redbirds win a pair of World Series titles in the 1960's. From the playing field, he moved to the broadcast booth and teamed up with Jack Buck for over 30 years of broadcasting Cardinal games. He's scaled back his schedule in recent years, but you can still catch him on the radio every now and then. The "Moon Man" Mike Shannon is 77 today.

She's often referred to as the First Lady of Rock, although she's had a number of country hits. She rose to fame in the 1970's with hits like "You're No Good," "When Will I Be Loved," "Blue Bayou," "It's So Easy" and many more. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and 11 time Grammy winner Linda Ronstadt is 70 today.

He won the Oscar for his role as dictator Idi Amin in "The Last King of Scotland." Recently, you saw him on the History Channel and the A&E network in the remake of the mini-series "Roots." This December he'll be back on the big screen in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Forest Whitaker is 55 today.

He was one of the hosts of the TV show "Myth Busters." That series wrapped up its 14th and final season this past March. Adam Savage is 49.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.?