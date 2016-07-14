FIRST ALERT: Morning storms are moving through and your afternoon is looking hot! SWIPE for the full First Alert Forecast.

It is Thursday, July 14, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thursday morning is looking active, with fronts surrounding parts of the Heartland. The First Alert Weather Team says waking up you will likely be dry and warm. But we are watching some action in the northern part of our southern Illinois counties where you might see some showers and lightning. The western half of the Heartland we are tracking storms that are moving through that could clip some of southeast Missouri. Most of the Heartland, though, is looking dry. We will likely heat up to the low 90s. Scattered storms are possible this afternoon, but don't cancel your outside plans yet. FIRST ALERT: Your weekend is looking dry.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Body identified: A death investigation is under way in Mississippi County after a body was found in a wooded area near East Prairie, MO. According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, the body has been identified as 35-year-old Max Blasingain.

Fatal crash: A late night crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County killed a 19-year-old Steele, MO man. Troopers say Tavarous Lockett rear-ended an SUV, lost control of his car and was thrown from the vehicle.

In the dark: Thousands of customers are waking up in the dark this morning across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The power was knocked out after strong storms moved through Wednesday. Ameren is currently working to restore power.

Under investigation: Two people were killed and another victim and an officer were wounded in south St. Louis Wednesday night. Authorities believe the suspect shot his ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend and a relative of the ex-girlfriend. An officer was also injured while exchanging shots.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.