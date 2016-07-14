19-year-old Steele, MO man killed in Pemiscot Co. crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

19-year-old Steele, MO man killed in Pemiscot Co. crash

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A late night crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County killed a 19-year-old Steele, MO man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 13.4.

Troopers say Tavarous Lockett rear-ended an SUV driven by 70-year-old Ralph Rochelle, a resident of Osceola, Arkansas.

Lockett lost control of his car and it flipped. The highway patrol reports Lockett was thrown from the car, and was killed.

Rochelle ran into the media and hit a cable-barrier, taking out five poles.

The highway patrol reports Rochelle was not hurt.

The crash closed down the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 for a couple of hours.

As of 3:45 a.m. traffic was back to normal.

