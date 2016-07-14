Cal Ripken Midwest Regional Tournament kicks off July 14

The Major 12/70’s Cal Ripken Baseball Midwest Plains Regional Tournament kicks off on Thursday, July 14 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

This is the first year for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to host the event at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex.



There will be eight teams of 12-year-old boys and younger participating from at least seven states.



The teams advanced from their respective state tournaments to participate in the Regional.

The City of Cape Girardeau and the Convention and Visitors Bureau are excited to welcome the athletes and families to town.

“When I say ‘Everyone wins when you play in Cape Girardeau!’ to clients, I mean it,” CVB Sales Director Alyssa Phares said. “The economic impact of a sporting event on our community extends beyond the hotel/motel room block. Players, coaches and families dine in our restaurants, fill up their tanks at our gas stations, shop at our stores and explore the many family friendly Cape attractions we have to offer. Our location along Interstate 55, between St. Louis and Memphis, makes us an excellent location for regional, state and national sporting events. Between the excellent team at Parks and Recreation and our hospitality partners across the city we are well-prepared and ready to welcome our sports guests this weekend!”

The Regional lasts through Sunday, July 17.

Click here for game time and additional information or contact the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department office at 573-339-6340.

