Body identified in Mississippi County death investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Body identified in Mississippi County death investigation

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A death investigation is under way in Mississippi County after a body was found in a wooded area near East Prairie, MO.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, the body has been identified as 35-year-old Max Blasingain.

Blasingain was located in a wooded area off of Pelican Road just outside of East Prairie Parker on Wednesday evening, July 13.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, the body was found around 5:30 p.m.

Parker said the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi County Coroner's Office and Missouri Highway Patrol Crime team are investigating.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly