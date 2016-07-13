Body identified in Mississippi County death investigation

A death investigation is under way in Mississippi County after a body was found in a wooded area near East Prairie, MO.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, the body has been identified as 35-year-old Max Blasingain.

Blasingain was located in a wooded area off of Pelican Road just outside of East Prairie Parker on Wednesday evening, July 13.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, the body was found around 5:30 p.m.

Parker said the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi County Coroner's Office and Missouri Highway Patrol Crime team are investigating.

