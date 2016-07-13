Family of 3 stuck in SUV more than hour after 'hot' power line landed on it

A family of three was stuck in their car after a power line fell on it in a storm on Wednesday, July 13.

According to Tamaroa Fire Chief Richard Valentine, just after 4:30 p.m. a car veered off the road just east of Route 154 and Pintail Road.

The road is blocked on the eastbound side and is expected to be clear later on Wednesday night.

The family said they were driving eastbound when a burst of wind blew a tree and a power line down in front of them. They veered off the road and the power line landed on their SUV.

When they called 911, dispatch told them to not get out of the vehicle because of "hot" power lines.

The family said they waited in their car 1.5 hours until Ameren crews arrived to shut off power. They were then able to get out and the vehicle was towed away.

