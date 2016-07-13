Paducah PD: 2 injured in crash involving lawnmower

The Paducah Police Department is reporting two people were injured when a car collided with a lawnmower on Tuesday, July 12.

Terrance Wilson, 27, of Paducah, told police he was driving his car east and saw the mower in the roadway. He said as he swerved to pass it, the mower turned left and the two collided.

Kody Bordett, 20, of Calvert City, was driving the mower, when he was crossing Alben Barkley Drive to load the mower onto a trailer. He told police that he looked both ways, but was hit as he began to cross the road.

Wilson and Bordett were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The accident is being reconstructed by the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Team.

